Wells Fargo & Co Initiates Coverage on Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WORK. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Slack to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Slack in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Slack in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Stephens started coverage on Slack in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Slack in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.05.

WORK opened at $20.98 on Monday. Slack has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.18.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. Slack had a negative return on equity of 554.57% and a negative net margin of 90.86%. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.14 million. The business’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Slack will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $32,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 33,080 shares of Slack stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $686,410.00. Insiders sold 287,450 shares of company stock worth $6,350,815 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Slack during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Slack by 67.6% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Slack during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Slack during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Slack during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

