WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Given Hold Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their hold rating on shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WesBanco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.50 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of WesBanco from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.88.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $34.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.66. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $33.19 and a 52 week high of $43.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.13.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. WesBanco had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that WesBanco will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 4,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $171,602.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,343.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $375,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,891.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,659,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,836,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 208,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after buying an additional 120,293 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,272,000 after buying an additional 63,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,106,000. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

