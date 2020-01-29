Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Chairman Robert Gary Sarver Sells 33,105 Shares

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Chairman Robert Gary Sarver sold 33,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $1,868,777.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 54,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,919.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $56.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.67.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.11 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 38.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WAL. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday. Stephens set a $55.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 415.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

