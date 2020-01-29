Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $93.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WING. Loop Capital restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wingstop from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.06.

Wingstop stock opened at $93.13 on Tuesday. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $62.15 and a 1 year high of $107.43. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 139.00, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $49.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Skipworth sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 1,486.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 285,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,083,000 after purchasing an additional 267,833 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 1,252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 123,803 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $402,431,000 after purchasing an additional 68,645 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,546,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Wingstop by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 33,836 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

