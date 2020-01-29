Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) EVP Thomas P. Zidar Sells 2,948 Shares

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $187,492.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

WTFC opened at $64.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.11. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $78.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.76 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 19.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,312,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,482,000 after buying an additional 286,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,170,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,308,000 after buying an additional 107,390 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 713,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,181,000 after buying an additional 217,376 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 528,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,160,000 after buying an additional 119,020 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 386,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,268,000 after buying an additional 18,833 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

