Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.58

Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.58 and last traded at $26.58, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.57.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WF shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Woori Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Woori Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Woori Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average is $30.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 7.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Woori Financial Group Inc will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Woori Financial Group by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Woori Financial Group by 663.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Woori Financial Group by 59.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:WF)

Woori Financial Group Inc provides commercial banking products and services to retail and individual customers, and corporations. The company offers salary, fixed deposit, savings, and ordinary and business deposit products; and professional, deposit mortgage, apartment, and mortgage loans, as well as corporate operating, facility, and policy loans.

