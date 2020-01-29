Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.37

Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.37 and last traded at $17.46, with a volume of 64122 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.89.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 8.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.84. The stock has a market cap of $886.31 million, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.29.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Xperi had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $90.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Xperi Corp will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 16,589 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 159,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 50,243 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter worth $1,763,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter worth $1,191,000. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 244,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile (NASDAQ:XPER)

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

