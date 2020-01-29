Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.75 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.60% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial set a $6.00 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James set a $4.50 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Yamana Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.41.

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $3.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.92. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $4.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,441,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,113,000 after acquiring an additional 827,753 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,017,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,956,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,787 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,720,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,729,000 after acquiring an additional 962,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,411,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,275,000 after acquiring an additional 70,667 shares in the last quarter. 45.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

