Zacks: Analysts Expect SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) to Post -$0.37 EPS

Equities analysts expect that SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) will report earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for SI-Bone’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.34). SI-Bone reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SI-Bone will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.38). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SI-Bone.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $16.18 million during the quarter. SI-Bone had a negative net margin of 54.85% and a negative return on equity of 42.29%.

SIBN has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on SI-Bone in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered SI-Bone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-Bone from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on SI-Bone in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,743 shares of SI-Bone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $37,143.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,400 shares of SI-Bone stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $27,230.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,004 shares of company stock worth $2,086,181. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of SI-Bone by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,087,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,221,000 after purchasing an additional 659,133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,120,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,787,000 after acquiring an additional 463,874 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SI-Bone by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 222,788 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SI-Bone by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 100,717 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SI-Bone by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 72,951 shares during the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.87 million, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of -0.47. SI-Bone has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10.

About SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

