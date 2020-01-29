Zacks: Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Applied DNA Sciences’ rating score has improved by 66.7% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $8.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Applied DNA Sciences an industry rank of 108 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

APDN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APDN opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $36.80.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The technology company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($1.37). The business had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider William W. Montgomery purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $393,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 108,773 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.30% of Applied DNA Sciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

