Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) to Sell

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CalAmp Corp. is a leading provider of wireless communications products that enable anytime/anywhere access to critical information, data and entertainment content. With comprehensive capabilities ranging from product design and development through volume production, CalAmp delivers cost-effective high quality solutions to a broad array of customers and end markets. CalAmp is the leading supplier of Direct Broadcast Satellite outdoor customer premise equipment to the U.S. satellite television market. The Company also provides wireless data communication solutions for the telemetry and asset tracking markets, private wireless networks, public safety communications and critical infrastructure and process control applications. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. First Analysis lowered shares of CalAmp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.86.

CAMP opened at $9.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.71 million, a P/E ratio of -26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61. CalAmp has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $14.82.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $96.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.11 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 645,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,248,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CalAmp by 166.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 394,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 246,612 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in CalAmp by 150.8% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 273,072 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 164,172 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in CalAmp during the third quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in CalAmp during the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. 77.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

