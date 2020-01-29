Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) to Hold

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Financial Corporation, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

HFWA has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson lowered Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Heritage Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $26.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Heritage Financial has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $33.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.49.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.33 million. Analysts predict that Heritage Financial will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heritage Financial news, insider David A. Spurling sold 8,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $237,917.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,613.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

