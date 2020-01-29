Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) to Hold

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance company. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, professional liability, excess casualty, energy, general casualty, life sciences, allied health, product liability, healthcare, commercial property, management liability, inland marine, environmental, public entity and commercial insurance. The Company also writes homeowners insurance in the personal lines market. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is based in Richmond, Virginia. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $116.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17 and a beta of 0.41. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $116.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $78.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.24 million. Research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $214,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 177,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,877,649.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne C. Kronenberg bought 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.22 per share, for a total transaction of $199,995.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,944.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,813. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,397,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,071,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

