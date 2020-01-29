Zacks Investment Research Downgrades OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) to Hold

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OPTN. ValuEngine cut shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Cowen began coverage on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ OPTN opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $370.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.74. OptiNose has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69). OptiNose had a negative net margin of 419.37% and a negative return on equity of 137.60%. The company had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 million. As a group, research analysts expect that OptiNose will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Scodari bought 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $52,704.00. Also, major shareholder Avista Capital Partners Ii Gp, sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $11,462,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in OptiNose by 15.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after buying an additional 263,667 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in OptiNose by 18.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,033,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after buying an additional 160,664 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in OptiNose in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,725,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OptiNose in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,628,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in OptiNose by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 30,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

