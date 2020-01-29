Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) to “Hold”

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Computer Programs and Systems, Inc has been serving the information technology needs of community healthcare providers for over twenty-seven years. Headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, the company provides a complete health information and patient care system that encompasses the full spectrum of financial and clinical applications. The CPSI System provides the most comprehensive single-source electronic medical record available and allows the realization of a true enterprise-wide electronic medical record. The Company is a single-source vendor providing comprehensive software and hardware products, complemented by complete installation services and extensive support. Its fully integrated, enterprise-wide system automates clinical and financial data management in each of the primary functional areas of a hospital. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPSI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

CPSI stock opened at $26.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $376.12 million, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.58. Computer Programs & Systems has a 12 month low of $20.72 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average is $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $68.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Computer Programs & Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $71,689.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 21,576 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 28,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 842,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,043,000 after buying an additional 38,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

