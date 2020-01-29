Zacks Investment Research Upgrades First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) to Buy

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.68% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. is a Washington corporation headquartered in Renton, Washington. It is the parent company of First Savings Bank Northwest; a Washington chartered stock savings bank that was originally organized in 1923. The Company serves the Puget Sound Region of Washington that includes King, Snohomish and Pierce Counties, through its full-service banking office. The Company is part of the America’s Community Bankers NASDAQ Index. “

First Financial Northwest stock opened at $15.36 on Monday. First Financial Northwest has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $11.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Northwest will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in First Financial Northwest by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in First Financial Northwest by 2,387.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 19,102 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in First Financial Northwest by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Northwest by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,836,000 after acquiring an additional 39,495 shares in the last quarter. 44.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

