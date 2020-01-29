Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) to “Strong-Buy”

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.34% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is a ship owning company. It transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along shipping routes. The company owned fleet of dry cargo vessels which consists of Capesize, Panamax, Ultramax, Supramax, Handymax and Handysize vessels. Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $8.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $11.82. The company has a market cap of $346.98 million, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $60.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.14 million. Analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

