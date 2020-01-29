Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) to Strong-Buy

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.55% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Navigator Holdings Ltd. provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users and commodity traders. Navigator Holdings Ltd. is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navigator from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Navigator has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

NVGS stock opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31. Navigator has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $704.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Navigator had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $62.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.13 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Navigator will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Navigator by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 190,500 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 297,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 63,791 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 14.3% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 160,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,443 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in Navigator by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 103,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

