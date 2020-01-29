Zacks: LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:GNSS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:GNSS) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $5.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.01 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given LRAD an industry rank of 108 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

GNSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut LRAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded LRAD from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

LRAD stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. LRAD has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $4.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $121.22 million, a PE ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 0.27.

