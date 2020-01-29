ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

ZIXI has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen set a $9.00 price objective on ZIX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of ZIX in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.15.

NASDAQ ZIXI opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. ZIX has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $393.54 million, a PE ratio of -34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.93.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 41.08% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $47.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ZIX will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Dave Robertson sold 50,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $376,635.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 288,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in shares of ZIX by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 877,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 95,540 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in ZIX by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 386,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 64,153 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ZIX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,784,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in ZIX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in ZIX by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,387 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

