Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) Director Troy Cox Acquires 7,500 Shares of Stock

Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) Director Troy Cox acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $43.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 1.52. Zymeworks Inc has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $52.75.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 25.72% and a negative net margin of 112.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after buying an additional 1,845,142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 42.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 327.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 74,085 shares during the period. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.