13,872 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Acquired by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,799,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,590,386,000 after purchasing an additional 790,879 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,426,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $757,885,000 after buying an additional 633,529 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,225,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,210,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,964,000 after acquiring an additional 12,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,487,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TFC opened at $53.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $232,461.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,350.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

