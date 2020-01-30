1,700 Shares in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Acquired by Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TIF shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

Shares of NYSE TIF opened at $134.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.20. Tiffany & Co. has a one year low of $78.60 and a one year high of $134.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 50.22%.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.