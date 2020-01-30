$2.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to report earnings of $3.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.23. M&T Bank reported earnings of $3.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year earnings of $14.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.58 to $14.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.97 to $15.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.79 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

In related news, COO Richard S. Gold sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $693,476.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,926.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 15,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $2,638,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,293 shares in the company, valued at $15,124,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,977,597. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the second quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

MTB opened at $169.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $141.50 and a 1 year high of $176.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

