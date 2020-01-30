2,233 Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Purchased by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $191.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.17. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $159.00 and a 52 week high of $197.80.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

