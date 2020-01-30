23,358 Shares in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NYSEARCA:DWSH) Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NYSEARCA:DWSH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $531,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 51,408 shares in the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF

DWSH stock opened at $24.16 on Thursday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF has a one year low of $22.44 and a one year high of $29.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.31.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.0309 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

