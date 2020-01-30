2,608 Shares in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Acquired by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,608 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 527.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 169,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,686,000 after acquiring an additional 142,784 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,043.7% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 122,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,752,000 after purchasing an additional 111,539 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,525,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4,761.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 105,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after purchasing an additional 103,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 276.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 116,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,233,000 after purchasing an additional 85,458 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total transaction of $357,096.86. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,650.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.66, for a total transaction of $2,096,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,892,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,949 shares of company stock valued at $57,291,234. 17.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $281.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $271.26 and its 200-day moving average is $239.06. Trade Desk Inc has a 52-week low of $135.40 and a 52-week high of $293.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.26 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

TTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Trade Desk from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.24.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

