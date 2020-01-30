26,589 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 26,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSJO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 14,093 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 31,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSJO opened at $25.35 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $25.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%.

