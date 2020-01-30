2U (TWOU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. 2U had a negative net margin of 35.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $153.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect 2U to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $19.61 on Thursday. 2U has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $80.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of 2U from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of 2U from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. 2U has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.77.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

