39,990 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Purchased by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 337,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 101,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 50,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $60.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.93. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $61.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price target on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.76.

In other news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $199,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 280,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

