5,884 Shares in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Purchased by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,228,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,312,000 after buying an additional 192,711 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 425,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,124,000 after acquiring an additional 72,698 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,669 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,272,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IGLB opened at $69.02 on Thursday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $57.46 and a one year high of $69.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.24.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.