609 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Bought by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total value of $609,019.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,656,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,543 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,996. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $879.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $850.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $812.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 67.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.71. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $519.09 and a 12 month high of $887.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $820.00 to $850.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $904.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $710.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $620.00 to $740.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $829.77.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

