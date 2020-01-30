62,990 Shares in Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Bought by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 18.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,430,000 after acquiring an additional 143,054 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 9.3% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 501,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 42,456 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,981,000. Capital Returns Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Returns Management LLC now owns 406,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after purchasing an additional 242,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 573.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 84,273 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Health Insurance Innovations news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 52,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $970,468.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 309,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $5,674,051.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 368,629 shares of company stock valued at $6,764,145. 47.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HIIQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum dropped coverage on Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Health Insurance Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Insurance Innovations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

Shares of HIIQ opened at $22.54 on Thursday. Health Insurance Innovations Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The company has a market capitalization of $317.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $75.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.23 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Health Insurance Innovations Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

