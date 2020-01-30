9,055 Shares in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Purchased by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FAF. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in First American Financial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in First American Financial by 208.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First American Financial by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in First American Financial by 235.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark Edward Seaton sold 8,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $499,713.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FAF opened at $62.76 on Thursday. First American Financial Corp has a one year low of $48.30 and a one year high of $64.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.68%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FAF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

