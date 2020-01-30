A.G. Barr (LON:BAG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

A.G. Barr (LON:BAG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

BAG has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on A.G. Barr from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. A.G. Barr currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 575 ($7.56).

Shares of LON:BAG opened at GBX 613.16 ($8.07) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 566.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 599.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. A.G. Barr has a 12 month low of GBX 508 ($6.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 980 ($12.89).

A.G. Barr Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Carbonates, Still Drinks and Water, and Other segments. The company offers flavored, carbonated soft, sparkling and still soft, juice fruit, flavored energy, squash, non-carbonated, natural, and blended exotic juice drinks, as well as other juices and soft drinks; spring and sparkling water; mixers and iced tea; and fruit cocktail mixers, including purées and syrups.

