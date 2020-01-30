ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABMD. FMR LLC increased its position in ABIOMED by 287.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after buying an additional 22,940 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ABIOMED by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 290,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,791,000 after purchasing an additional 54,709 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in ABIOMED by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in ABIOMED by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 35,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ABIOMED by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABMD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Leerink Swann increased their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.25.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $188.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.39. ABIOMED, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.02 and a twelve month high of $364.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.28.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $204.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.45 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

