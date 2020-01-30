Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 0 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 2,095,621 shares.The stock last traded at $6.76 and had previously closed at $6.76.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Svb Leerink cut shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.30 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Leerink Swann cut shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $946.74 million, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.59.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Achillion Pharmaceuticals news, Director David Scheer sold 10,485 shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $66,160.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 11,818 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 307,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 92,491 shares in the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,694,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 49,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.

