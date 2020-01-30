Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director Andris A. Zoltners Sells 345,000 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director Andris A. Zoltners sold 345,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $9,142,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,966,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,099,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $30.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.74 and its 200 day moving average is $33.80. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $55.12.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.09 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,470,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,925,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,062,000 after buying an additional 651,621 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $8,843,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $10,868,000. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

