Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Short Interest Down 5.3% in January

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,210,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the December 31st total of 98,380,000 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $1,238,400.00. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $4,695,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,830,767 shares in the company, valued at $103,436,226.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 371,656 shares of company stock worth $15,382,733. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 103,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $51.50) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.21.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $47.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.07, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.52. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

