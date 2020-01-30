AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Short Interest Down 7.9% in January

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the December 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 816,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AER shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 46.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AER stock opened at $58.53 on Thursday. AerCap has a 1 year low of $40.16 and a 1 year high of $62.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.24 and its 200-day moving average is $56.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. AerCap had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AerCap will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

