Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 68,240 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,540,920 shares.The stock last traded at $3.44 and had previously closed at $3.97.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Aethlon Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.19). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical stock. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 203,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Cordasco Financial Network owned 1.02% of Aethlon Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

