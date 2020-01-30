AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.74

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.74 and last traded at C$6.74, with a volume of 1500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.73.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $559.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.87.

About AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B)

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

