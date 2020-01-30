Alan M. Forney Sells 3,029 Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $140,757.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at $482,312.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $46.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average is $46.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 409.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZION shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Zions Bancorporation NA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.19.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

