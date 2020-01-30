All-American Sportpark (OTCMKTS:AASP) Trading 7.1% Higher

All-American Sportpark Inc (OTCMKTS:AASP)’s stock price traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.30, 2,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,682% from the average session volume of 152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43.

About All-American Sportpark (OTCMKTS:AASP)

All-American Sportpark, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to seek, investigate, and acquire an interest in business opportunities. The company was formerly known as Saint Andrews Golf Corporation and changed its name to All-American Sportpark, Inc in December 1998. All-American Sportpark, Inc was founded in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

