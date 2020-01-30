Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Short Interest Up 19.2% in January

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,580,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the December 31st total of 12,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allergan during the 3rd quarter valued at $740,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Allergan by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 93,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,686,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Allergan by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Allergan by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 204,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,039,000 after acquiring an additional 33,649 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Allergan by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 230,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,818,000 after acquiring an additional 82,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.63.

Allergan stock opened at $188.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Allergan has a 1-year low of $114.27 and a 1-year high of $194.61.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 58.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. Allergan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allergan will post 16.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

