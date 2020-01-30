Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 1,078.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Allstate were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,672,000. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. lifted its stake in Allstate by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 2,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Allstate news, insider Croker Trevor purchased 44,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $1,539,044.50. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.42.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $118.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.18. The company has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Allstate Corp has a 1 year low of $86.13 and a 1 year high of $118.75.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

