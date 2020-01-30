Altagas (TSE:ALA) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.88

Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$20.88 and last traded at C$20.82, with a volume of 744083 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.47.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Altagas in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Altagas in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. National Bank Financial raised Altagas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Altagas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Altagas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.90.

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$19.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.52.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$998.54 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Altagas Ltd will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Altagas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

In other news, Director Allan Leslie Edgeworth purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$19.93 per share, with a total value of C$79,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$735,337.28.

Altagas Company Profile (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

