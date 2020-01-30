AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) Major Shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc Purchases 8,000 Shares

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 34,000 shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $325,720.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAG opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.89. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $84.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.25 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.59% and a negative net margin of 88.54%. AMAG Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMAG shares. BidaskClub raised AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 727.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 802,607 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,270,000 after acquiring an additional 705,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $6,911,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 446,432 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 14,226 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% in the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 407,811 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 141,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,067 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 68,367 shares in the last quarter.

About AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

