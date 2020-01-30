Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Svb Leerink upped their price target on shares of Amarin from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amarin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.62.

Amarin stock opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.55 and a beta of 1.05. Amarin has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $26.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.34.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Amarin had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amarin will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lars Ekman sold 38,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $927,172.00. Also, CEO John F. Thero sold 274,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $5,738,833.14. Insiders have sold 788,600 shares of company stock valued at $18,088,620 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 47.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 17,179 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 16.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 73.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 404,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after buying an additional 171,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 28.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,782,000 after buying an additional 367,369 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 947.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 60,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

