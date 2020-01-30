AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Short Interest Up 5.5% in January

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,800 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the December 31st total of 251,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of UHAL opened at $371.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $336.39 and a 12-month high of $426.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $374.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.68.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.94 by ($0.97). AMERCO had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AMERCO will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

In other AMERCO news, major shareholder Edward J. Shoen bought 1,910 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $373.87 per share, for a total transaction of $714,091.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 360.0% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 25.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the second quarter valued at about $279,000. 37.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

